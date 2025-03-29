Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 18.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) was up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 18.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

