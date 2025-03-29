John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3525 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:WLY opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.82. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

