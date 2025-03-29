Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $494.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 7,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $126,719.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,590.53. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,998 shares of company stock worth $344,818. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

