BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Latin American had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 115.25%.

BlackRock Latin American Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:BRLA opened at GBX 309.24 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. BlackRock Latin American has a 1-year low of GBX 275 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 413 ($5.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.52.

Get BlackRock Latin American alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.