Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.29, but opened at $100.00. Diginex shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 5,818 shares changing hands.
Diginex Trading Down 6.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60.
Diginex Company Profile
DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.
