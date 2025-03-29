MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.51. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1,097,020 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.