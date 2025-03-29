Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.98. Braskem shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 122,018 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Braskem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAK

Braskem Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Braskem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braskem by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.