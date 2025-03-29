Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 64,625 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,625 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

