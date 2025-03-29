IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,801 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Enviri were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 90.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 130,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enviri by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enviri by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enviri by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviri alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman bought 40,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviri Stock Performance

NVRI opened at $6.65 on Friday. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enviri

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.