IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New $106,000 Investment in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 8,811.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 1,286,917 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

