IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New $106,000 Investment in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 8,811.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 1,286,917 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.
Repay Stock Performance
NASDAQ RPAY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Repay
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Repay
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.