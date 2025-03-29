Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstService were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $166.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.38. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.12.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

