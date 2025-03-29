Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,118 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $750.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

