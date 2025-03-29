Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lowered by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,747,000 after buying an additional 206,884 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $408,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,971,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DVN opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.