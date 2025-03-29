Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lowered by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $385.71 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.50 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.85.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

