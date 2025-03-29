Mechanics Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $335.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.78. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.