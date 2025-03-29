Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $74,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

