Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 222 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

