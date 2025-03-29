Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $370.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.84. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

