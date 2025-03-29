IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.