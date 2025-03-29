IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $279,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

