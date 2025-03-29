Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,171 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after buying an additional 1,736,258 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in American Water Works by 4,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 695,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,120,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,687,000 after purchasing an additional 477,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Read Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.