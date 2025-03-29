Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,851,000 after acquiring an additional 266,320 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.