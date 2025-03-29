Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,967 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.76. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

