Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $108.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.