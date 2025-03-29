Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,037 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

