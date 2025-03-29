Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CON. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 1.4 %

CON opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

