Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 62.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,759,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

