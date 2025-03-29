Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $48,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

