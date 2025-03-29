Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after buying an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UGI by 35.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 47.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.