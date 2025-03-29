WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Navient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 467,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.82 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

