Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Palogic Value Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises 1.3% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cannae by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.17%.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

