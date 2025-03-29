Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Palogic Value Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,477,000 after acquiring an additional 293,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,069,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,814,000 after buying an additional 1,085,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,482,000 after buying an additional 66,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,200,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

