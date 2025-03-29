Daron Evans Purchases 10,000 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,531. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rezolute Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $2.93 on Friday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RZLT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rezolute by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

