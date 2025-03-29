Daron Evans Purchases 10,000 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,531. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rezolute Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $2.93 on Friday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Rezolute
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rezolute by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rezolute
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.