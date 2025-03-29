VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 2219867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

