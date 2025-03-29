Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Winnebago Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-$3.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.06%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

