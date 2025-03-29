The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Issues Earnings Results

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Parkmead Group had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 86.40%.
The Parkmead Group Stock Performance
Shares of PMG stock opened at GBX 14.43 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The Parkmead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of £15.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.21.
About The Parkmead Group
