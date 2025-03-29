The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Issues Earnings Results

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Parkmead Group had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 86.40%.

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMG stock opened at GBX 14.43 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The Parkmead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of £15.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.21.

Get The Parkmead Group alerts:

About The Parkmead Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.