Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.74 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 86.35% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Shares of HHI stock opened at GBX 169.84 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 151.47 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 174 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of £293.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

