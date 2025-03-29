Versarien (LON:VRS) Releases Earnings Results

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%.
Versarien Price Performance
LON VRS opened at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. Versarien has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £605,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Versarien Company Profile
