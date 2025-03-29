Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Purchases New Shares in FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,647,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

FB Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FBLA opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

FB Bancorp Company Profile

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

