Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,327,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,913 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 5.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $516,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in Nestlé by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

