Open Loot Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Open Loot has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and $8.87 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Loot token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Loot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,420.23 or 1.00145032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,310.99 or 1.00013891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Open Loot

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,027,006 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 344,994,616.025 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.04835853 USD and is down -14.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $9,258,851.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Loot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Loot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.