Islamic Coin Price Hits $0.0410 on Top Exchanges (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $69.97 million and approximately $896,028.83 worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Islamic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,420.23 or 1.00145032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,310.99 or 1.00013891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin’s genesis date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,198,078,459 coins and its circulating supply is 1,706,305,974 coins. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,198,034,234.205215 with 1,706,273,033.0679092 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.04118165 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $886,586.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Islamic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Islamic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Islamic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.