Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $169.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.76 and its 200 day moving average is $170.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $135.67 and a 52-week high of $180.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

