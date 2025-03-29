Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 221.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

