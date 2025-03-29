Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 254.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $106.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

