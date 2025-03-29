Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $24.55 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,599,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,771,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $118.53 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.