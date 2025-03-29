AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

UDEC opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

