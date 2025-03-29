Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 460,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 62.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,914,000 after acquiring an additional 806,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,823,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $9,645,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in LivaNova by 75,799.6% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 181,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

LivaNova Stock Down 1.2 %

LivaNova stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.