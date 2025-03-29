Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $53,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.21.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $182.61 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $8,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,081.76. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,434,568.60. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,445 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,370 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.