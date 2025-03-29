Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.13 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 657,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $49,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 369,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

